BROWARD COUNTY, Fla.-- A wrong-way crash along I-75 in the western part of Broward County has claimed the life of one driver and sent three other people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Weston just east of US 27 shortly before midnight. Officials say 23-year-old Flavia Pinto of Pembroke Pines was driving a 2017 Honda in the wrong lanes when she struck a 2018 Nissan Frontier occupied by a couple, Jose and Cindy Carabeo, from the Tampa area.

After the initial collision, Pinto’s vehicle later hit a 2007 Toyota driven by Reynier Diaz from Naples. Pinto died at the scene while the couple in the Nissan were taken to Broward General Hospital with serious injuries. Diaz was taken to Cleveland Clinic Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials would not confirm if alcohol played a role in the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area Tuesday morning as crews continue their investigation and cleanup of the scene with the roadway reopening shortly after 8:30 a-m.

