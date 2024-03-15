Watch Now
Woman with Palm Beach County ties attacked, kidnapped in central Florida, police say

Marivel Dunn, 60, assaulted by James Savage, 54, man she was dating, Wildwood police say
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 15, 2024
WILDWOOD, Fla. — Police in central Florida said a woman with ties to Palm Beach County was attacked in her home and kidnapped late Thursday night by a man she was dating.

Now a statewide search is underway to find her.

The Wildwood Police Department in Sumter County — roughly one hour northwest of Orlando and three hours from West Palm Beach — said James Savage, 54, assaulted Marivel Dunn, 60, inside her home in the 6000 block of Hall Place just after 10 p.m.

Wildwood police say Marivel Dunn, 60, was attacked and kidnapped by James Savage, 54, on March 14, 2024.

Police said Savage punched Dunn, pulled her by her hair, slammed her to the ground, then forcefully put her into his vehicle and took off.

Savage drives a 2018 black Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida license plate MNMBENZ. It was last seen heading north toward Marion County.

Wildwood police say kidnapping suspect James Savage, 54, drives a 2018 black Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida license plate MNMBENZ.

Police said Savage and Dunn, who was last seen wearing a white sundress and white sandals, were in a relationship and living together. Investigators said Savage and Dunn's cell phones have been turned off.

The couple has ties to the Lantana area of Palm Beach County, as well as Marion County and Sumter counties, a Wildwood Police Department crime analyst said. Dunn is now considered missing and endangered.

"The Wildwood Police Department is actively working with multiple agencies on this case," the agency said in a news release.

If you know where the couple is, or if you see them or Savage's vehicle, call the Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355, or 911.

