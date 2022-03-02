Woman with Michigan ties flees home in Ukraine

With thousands of people leaving their homes in Ukraine, Marina and her husband are doing the same, packing their bags and their cats.

"I am based in Kyiv, that's where my husband and I both live and work," said Marina, who did not want to share her last name. "Basically living my normal life, until last week when we woke up at five o'clock in the morning to the sound of explosions. And basically found out on the news that Russia has decided to penetrate the borders of Ukraine."

The couple left their home. Marina shared a picture of her husband showing them waiting at the train station.

"We left Kyiv last Friday on a train without a ticket just basically trying to get to wherever we can," she said.

They found refuge with family members in another city.

"It's pretty crazy to see what's happening, because this is not just a military target that Russians are trying to attack, cities are being bombed, not just military objects, regular homes, hospitals," she said.

However, she says even in the midst of the attack, her friends are reaching out to the soldiers fighting for Ukraine by organizing meals to feed them and helping those who are staying at shelters.

Though she doesn't know what will happen next, she says people in the U.S. can help.

"Many different ways to support Ukraine, not just the financial way, which of course if always helpful," said Marina. "Work with the humanitarian agencies that provide aid to the displaced people.Hopefully we don't have to leave the country. All we really want to do is just go home."