Woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

Purchased Powerball lottery tickets are shown Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 02, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout.

Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly identifying recipients and details about big lottery payouts puts their lives at risk.

She is serving a life term at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala.

A jury convicted Moore in December 2012 of first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Lee Shakespeare.

The bill in Florida’s Legislature would keep secret for 90 days the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or more unless the winner wants to be publicly identified.

