Woman shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

Officers negotiate with woman to try to get her to surrender
AdventHealth Daytona Beach shooting scene, Jan. 21, 2023
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 21, 2023
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred at AdventHealth Daytona Beach on Memorial Medical Parkway.

Daytona Beach police said officers arrived to find that the woman "had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room."

Police said the woman wasn't considered a threat to any staff or patients.

Nobody else has been injured.

Police were negotiating with the woman to get her to surrender.

