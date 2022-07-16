Watch Now
Woman found dead in Florida pond after apparent alligator attack

Deputies say 2 gators seen grabbing woman who fell into water
alligator in pond at Valspar Championship golf tournament in Palm Harbor, March 20, 2022
Chris O'Meara/AP
An alligator floats in a pond along the third fairway during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 15:13:17-04

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A woman found dead in a Florida pond was the apparent victim of an alligator attack.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies said a woman's body was found in a pond Friday night at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood.

Deputies said the woman was seen falling into the water near her home.

"While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," a news release said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called to remove the gators. FWC officials said one was 8-foot-10-inches tall, while the other was 7-foot-7.

The woman's age and identity haven't been released.

A medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

