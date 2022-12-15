Woman dies after going overboard MSC cruise ship returning to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The body of a 36-year-old woman who fell overboard an MSC cruise ship has been recovered, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted the news just after 7 a.m.

The agency said the woman's body was recovered from the water Thursday morning about 18 miles offshore from Port Canaveral.

According to the Coast Guard, the woman fell overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia.

MSC released the following statement:

Early this morning, MSC Meraviglia's advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral. The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter.



Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter.



We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.