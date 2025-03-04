Woman bitten by alligator while kayaking in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator while kayaking in Polk County on Monday.

The incident happened while the woman was at the Tiger Creek Preserve, according to Scripps News Group station WFTS.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said she was bitten on the elbow.

WFTS reported that she was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Her condition has not been released.

A nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the gator. It's unclear if the alligator was located.