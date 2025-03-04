Watch Now
Woman bitten by alligator while kayaking in Polk County

Victim airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center
WESH via NBC News Channel
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator while kayaking in Polk County on Monday.

The incident happened while the woman was at the Tiger Creek Preserve, according to Scripps News Group station WFTS.

Kayaker attacked by alligator in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said she was bitten on the elbow.

WFTS reported that she was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. Her condition has not been released.

A nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the gator. It's unclear if the alligator was located.

