Woman, 89, avoids serious injury when large tree crashes through Florida home

Katie Speed rescued from home with minor bruises, scratches
A large tree crashes through an 89-year-old woman's home in Florida, but she manages to avoid serious injury.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 13, 2022
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A large tree crashed through an 89-year-old woman's Florida home Tuesday morning, narrowly missing her while she was asleep inside.

Family members told NBC affiliate WESH that Katie Speed lives at the Daytona Beach home with her daughter, who wasn't home when the tree came crashing down.

The tree missed her, but she was trapped inside.

Rescuers removed the debris and freed her.

"I'm just thankful that she's here to live to tell the story," Edgar Riddick told reporters, calling it "God's grace" that she survived.

Speed was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor bruises and scratches.

