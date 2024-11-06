What political leaders, organizations are saying after Amendment 4 fails at the polls

Since the news that controversial Amendment 4 failed at the polls on Election Day after securing 57% of the vote, political leaders and organizations have been voicing their reactions to Florida's strict six-week abortion plan staying in place.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called the result a "heartbreaking loss".

Republicans treated this like a political game — but women will die because of their efforts to end access to reproductive healthcare in the south. Many doctors will lose their licenses, face lawsuits or flee the state entirely, affecting access to quality care for all Floridians.

In Fried's statement, she accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis of breaking "every law in the book" to run the campagin against Amendment 4.

Ron used the full weight of the government to spread doubt and undermine confidence in the amendment, holding daily press conferences, spending millions to run illegal, taxpayer-funded attack ads and deploying the state’s elections police to knock on people’s doors and intimidate voters. It was a full-fledged assault against the truth and a brazen misuse of state power and resources.





Laurem Brenzel, Campaign Director of Yes on 4, said that the fight is far from over.

Despite relentless government sabotage, the state's promotion of disinformation, and, anti-democratic attacks, the majority of Floridians still voted for Amendment 4. The people have spoken and have sent a clear mandate to the legislature: repeal Florida’s extreme ban. Today’s results are evidence of the strong support for abortion access in Florida and only fuels our resolve to keep fighting government interference

Taryn Fenske, spokeswoman of Vote No on 4, said the amendment was extreme and deceptive.

“Florida’s voters again had the choice – do we want to be like California? Their answer was ‘NO.’ The people of Florida sent a message to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and all the Soros-connected groups that spent $120 million promoting Amendment 4 – twice as much money as has ever been spent on any pro-abortion Amendment in America. We protected our constitution because of the singular vision and steadfast leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis.



Liberty Counsel Action, a leader in the No on 4 campaign, called the vote a victory for unborn life and women.

We celebrate the defeat of Amendment 4. Florida’s constitution has no right to abortion and Floridians have decided that it should remain that way. This amendment, mired by deceptive language and allegations of fraudulent petitions, should have never been on the ballot. We commend everyone involved in grassroots efforts standing up against this amendment to protect women and girls and giving a voice to the unborn. As a result, Florida remains one of the most protective pro-life states for unborn life.



State Senator Lori Berman called the outcome a setback.