Weeki Wachee Springs hosting auditions for mermaids

Open-call audition to be held June 30
Weeki Wachee Springs mermaids in 2003
Chris O'Meara/AP
Mermaids in the crystal-clear blue waters at Weeki Wachee Springs swim in a loop during a show Wednesday morning, Sept. 3, 2003, in Weeki Wachee, Fla.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 12:53:30-04

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — An open-call audition will be held at the end of this month for the next school of mermaids for Weeki Wachee Springs.

Open since 1947, Weeki Wachee Springs has been known for elaborate themed shows featuring fishtailed performers demonstrating their underwater hose-breathing techniques. The job of a Florida state park mermaid involves swimming against the current about 16 to 20 feet below the surface in the 72-degree water.

The auditions will be held Friday, June 30 starting at 8 a.m. You must be 18 years of age to apply. Applicants must email kelley.parker@floridadep.gov with a resume, headshot and completed Florida employment application available here.

