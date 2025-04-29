WATCH: Sarasota officer jumps onto unmanned, out-of-control boat to stop it

SARASOTA, Fla. — A close call was caught on camera when a Florida officer jumped onto an abandoned boat to stop it from speeding out of control.

It happened Monday when Sarasota police said a boater went overboard, leaving his vessel unmanned and circling at 40 mph.

WATCH BELOW: Florida officer jumps onto unmanned boat to stop it

Florida officer jumps onto out-of-control boat to stop it

After attempts to stop the boat with tow lines failed, a Sarasota officer jumped aboard the speeding boat.

The unmanned boat's operator told officers he was trying to navigate the wake of a larger boat when he was thrown overboard.

Police said the man was not wearing a life jacket and did not use the emergency cut-off switch.

The operator only sustained minor injuries from the incident.

No damage was reported for the man's boat or the responding law enforcement boats.