WATCH: NASA's SpaceX Dragon Crew-11 set to blast off for International Space Station at 12:09 pm

WATCH THE LAUNCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

NASA's SpaceX Crew 11 is set to blast off Thursday afternoon from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The four-person team is preparing to fly to the International Space Station aboard "Endeavour" — a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

They'll perform research, technology demonstrations and maintenance activities while in orbit.

The crew will also contribute to the Artemis campaign by simulating moon landing scenarios.

U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke are joined by Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The crew is set to blast off at 12:09 p.m.