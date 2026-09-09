WATCH AT 3:30PM: Gov. Ron DeSantis scheduled to hold news conference at C-23 Canal project in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the C-23 Canal Estuary Discharge Diversion Project in Palm City.

WATCH: The news conference is expected to begin at 3:30pm



The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the project site.

DeSantis is expected to be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

The governor's office did not provide additional details in its media advisory about what DeSantis and Lambert are expected to announce.

The event comes as state environmental agencies continue work related to water management and restoration efforts across South Florida. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Southeast District includes Martin, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and several other counties.

