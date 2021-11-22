Walt Disney World pauses sales of most annual passes ahead of holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you put an annual pass to Walt Disney World on your holiday wish list, you might be out of luck.

Walt Disney World has temporarily paused selling most of its annual passes.

Currently, the only pass available is the Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents. This pass has blackout dates which include every weekend of the year.

The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Pirate Pass are not available. These new annual passes were announced in September after a year-long pause during the pandemic.

When the new annual pass system launched, Disney warned that sales could be halted as they continue to manage park attendance.

The pause come as several days during the holiday season have sold out of park reservations.

