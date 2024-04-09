Volunteers needed to help identify animals in Everglades Wildlife Watch project

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission needs participants for an innovative new photo project.

The Everglades Wildlife Watch is a project aimed at documenting wildlife throughout the Greater Everglades ecosystem and South Florida.

Volunteers are needed to help comb through pictures taken from trail cameras at various wildlife management areas.

The goal is to help wildlife officers better understand the different animal species that call South Florida home.

To learn more about the project or to join in on the Everglades Wildlife Watch, click here.