NBC Miami reported that a woman stole a golf cart from a University of Miami hospital on Saturday before taking it for a ride on Interstate 95.

The video was posted on the Instagram site "onlyindade" on Sunday. By Monday morning, the video had already been viewed more than 96,000 times and received 382 comments.

Video shows the woman, wearing what appears to be a hospital gown, weaving in-and-out of traffic.

Reports say troopers stopped the woman and took her into custody. The golf cart was later towed from the interstate.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was involuntary committed via Florida's Baker Act.

The Baker Act is a state law which lets police, judges and doctors order people who appear to be mentally ill and pose a danger to themselves or others for an involuntary psychiatric exam.