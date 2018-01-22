VIDEO: Southwest Florida man wrangles alligator

BOKEELIA, Fla. - A Southwest Florida man tangled with an alligator he says got to close to his home in Lee County.

Michael Stauffer told Fort Myers-based WFTX-TV that he caught the gator and put it in the back of his truck.

Stauffer took the alligator to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer so it could be released away from his home.

However, Stauffer says he wouldn't catch another gator again since transporting animals like alligators, can be illegal.