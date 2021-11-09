Video: Florida officers save woman from sinking car after crash into canal

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dramatic scene unfolded Friday in Central Florida when police officers and a concerned citizen rescued a woman from a sinking car.

Police said the car ran off the road and into a canal following heavy rains.

The Port Orange Police Department released body cam video showing the harrowing moments leading up to the rescue.

When the officer arrived at the scene and heard someone was in the car, he waded into action.

Another officer joined the effort as they broke windows trying to get to the woman as water continued to fill up the car.

Eventually, they were able to pull the unidentified woman from the car and get her to safety.

The police department called it "another great example of Port Orange police officers' daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm's way to protect a stranger."