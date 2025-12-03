VIDEO: Florida deputies remove 14-foot, 600-pound alligator from road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It took a team of deputies to corral a big alligator that was blocking a Florida road this week.
According to a Facebook post by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, seven deputies and one trapper had to "evict" a 14-foot gator from a road.
WATCH BELOW: Deputies remove 14-foot, 600-pound alligator from road
"This massive guest had plans to stay for the holidays, but we had other ideas," the post said.
The sheriff's office said the 600-pound reptile was released at an alligator farm.
"With a wave goodbye, we say, 'See ya later, Alligator!' the agency's Facebook post said.