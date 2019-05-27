Menu

VIDEO: Dramatic smash & grab at Pasco County jewelry store

Posted: 3:57 PM, May 27, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-27 19:57:31Z
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a thief who smashed his way to a big score at a jewelry store.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a thief who smashed his way to a big score at a jewelry store over the weekend.

Detectives said the crook whipped out a sledgehammer inside Helzberg Diamonds at the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall on Sunday evening and smashed a glass display case.

He then grabbed several Rolex watches, tossed them into a plastic bag, and took off. Investigators haven't said how much the stolen merchandise is worth.

If you know who the thief is, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.

