Vehicle crashes into home, catches fire after being chased by deputies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) deputies received a call about a shooting and a stabbing at around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies responded to Singers Karaoke Klub at 3521 NW 8 Ave. in Pompano Beach. Two people were transported to Broward Health North. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies sent out a "be-on-the-lookout" (BOLO) alert for a vehicle fleeing from that scene. A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and the suspect bailed out of the car in a residential neighborhood.

As deputies were trying to locate that subject, a silver Jeep sped away from the area. When deputies attempted to stop the Jeep, the driver fled.

The driver of the Jeep lost control and struck a single family home. After the impact, the Jeep caught on fire. No one in the home was injured.

The driver of the Jeep was detained. It is unknown if he had any involvement in the prior incident.