US Air Force flyover planned for South Palm Beach, Sebastian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Palm Beach and Indian River counties are invited to step outside and observe the U.S. Air Force Refueling Wing as they celebrate their 100th anniversary by conducting flyovers Tuesday in communities across Florida and the southeast.

In Florida, the flyover will begin with the KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. In South Carolina, it will begin with the C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base.

The flyover will be visible at 12:30 p.m. in South Palm Beach and at 12:50 p.m. at Tidal Cove Beach in Sebastian.

USAF refueling tankers deliver fuel mid-air to U.S. forces and allied partners throughout the world. The refueling process allows combat aircraft to go farther distances without having to land to refuel. These refueling tankers also carry cargo and passengers and provide aeromedical evacuations.

"Air refueling propels our nation's air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential," said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

The first air-fueling took place June 27, 1923. U.S. Army Air Service Aviators pulled off the impossible when 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.

The military's re-fueling capability is a critical component in its defense missions. To remain relevant, the Air Force is in the process of acquiring the KC-46A and accelerating their efforts to deliver the next generation of refueling aircraft, which was announced in March.

"As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence," said Minihan. "We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling."

Here is the complete list of the flyovers planned for June 27: