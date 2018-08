UF Health Jacksonville held a news conference Monday and reported that it still had two patients from Sunday's mass casualty incident at Jacksonville Landing.

It said one patient is in serious condition and one in good condition.

Four other patients were discharged.

Sujeil Lopez, the mother of one shooting victim, said her son was shot three times and his spirit are very low.

Sujeil Lopez, shooting victim's mother, on #TheLandingMassShooting: My son did not know shooting suspect. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 27, 2018

Sujeil Lopez, shooting victim's mother, on #TheLandingMassShooting: Son was shot in the chest near the nipple. The other one was in his his hip and the other one was through his hand near his right finger and thumb. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 27, 2018

Sujeil Lopez, shooting victim's mother, on #TheLandingMassShooting: Gaming is my son's whole life. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 27, 2018

Sujeil Lopez, shooting victim's mother, on #TheLandingMassShooting: He can't wait to get back home. This isn't the last you'll see of @oLARRY2K. — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 27, 2018