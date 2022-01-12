Watch
Universal Orlando changes COVID-19 vaccine, testing policy for team members

Universal Orlando says it is going to put a vaccine requirement in place for its employees. The park said it is doing so to come into line with the federally mandated OSHA regulations.
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jan 11, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando says it is going to put a vaccine requirement in place for its employees. The park said it is doing so to come into line with the federally mandated OSHA regulations.

Starting Feb. 9, team members will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, otherwise, they will need to be tested for COVID-19 every week. The company will pay for testing and will have it on site for employees.

The Supreme Court is debating the federal vaccine mandate for large employers but has not made a ruling yet.

