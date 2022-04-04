Watch
Union urges faculty at Florida universities to ignore controversial survey

Law requires public universities to assess viewpoints, freedom of expression on campuses
Florida State University, Friday April 30, 2015
AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser
Two students walk across an open space on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday April 30, 2015.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 14:21:34-04

A union representing faculty at Florida's state universities is discouraging members from participating in a survey meant to suss out the political leanings of students and employees and the political climate on their campuses.

The measure passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law last year by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requires public universities to conduct an annual assessment of viewpoints and freedom of expression on campuses.

Supporters accused universities of drowning out conservative student voices.

The United Faculty of Florida urged faculty to ignore the survey, saying it would create a chilling effect on free speech and freedom of association on campuses.

