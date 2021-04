TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Unclaimed property in Florida will soon be up for auction.

Bidding for the first-ever Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction begins next Friday, April 23.

Some of the items up for auction include collectible coins and currency and miscellaneous items such as Mickey Mantle sports cards.

The items were left in abandoned safe deposit boxes.

The proceeds will go to help fund education in Florida.

For more information and to register, click here.