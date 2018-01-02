Two dead after shooting outside teen club event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting overnight outside a teen club in Tampa.

Deputies say that an event space referred to as "The Club" located in the 5800 block of 50th Street North was hosting a teen night on Monday night.

The teen night was open from 8 p.m. until midnight. Deputies say that sometime around 10:45 p.m., management decided to close the event down early because a lot of fights were occurring in the club. At that time, between 150 to 200 people were in the process of leaving the event.

Deputies say that there were two armed, licensed security guards working at the event.

“At one point the heard initially what was fireworks, then they heard gunshots,” Colonel Donna Lusczynski said in a press conference Tuesday morning. "The security guards moved over to where the gunshots were coming from, saw an individual firing a weapon. Both of them being in fear for their lives at that time both fired their guns."

“We have two individuals that are deceased in the vehicle. A male and a female," Lusczynski added. They have not been able to identify the deceased at this time.

Lusczynski said that the security guards were returning fire. They believe gunshots were coming from individuals in that car. They have not gotten into the car yet to confirm this, they are currently waiting to obtain a search warrant.

Deputies are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.

Deputies say that they do not know what the fights were about inside the club, only that they were physical altercations.

Additionally, they do not know why the original firing started.

There were approximately 150-200 teens at the event, most of which fled before police arrived.

“I’m sure with gunshots going off people were in a panic," Lusczynski said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have seen something to please come forward. If you have information please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.