The Defense Health Agency has authorized temporary emergency prescription refills for TRICARE beneficiaries in 20 Florida counties affected by fall flooding. The waiver remains in effect through Nov. 29.

The counties covered by the waiver are Brevard, Broward, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia.

How TRICARE beneficiaries can get emergency refills

Beneficiaries who need an emergency refill should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy, according to the Defense Health Agency.

If the prescription bottle is unavailable or its label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or a retail network pharmacy for assistance.

Beneficiaries can find a network pharmacy through the A potentially unsafe link has been removed or by calling Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

When possible, beneficiaries should visit the pharmacy where the prescription was originally filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may also be filled at another location operated by the same chain.

If the prescribing clinician is available, beneficiaries can also ask the clinician to call a new prescription into a network pharmacy.

Urgent and emergency care during flooding

TRICARE beneficiaries other than active-duty service members may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider without a referral, according to the Defense Health Agency. The option allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency treatment if their primary care provider is unavailable because of an emergency.

Anyone who reasonably believes they are experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Beneficiaries can check the A potentially unsafe link has been removed for updates.

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