Train hits Publix truck in Deerfield Beach, groceries spilled and road closed

A freight train struck a Publix truck in Deerfield Beach, spilling groceries and closing down a major road Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. when the refrigerated truck was struck by the locomotive at Hillsboro Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

No one was injured but large quantities of groceries were spilled across the road. Cleanup was expected to take several hours.

