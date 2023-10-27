Traffic stop in Florida Keys leads to arrest of Texas man with gun, ski mask in car

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Texas man who was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving was found with a gun, ski mask and gloves in his vehicle, according to deputies in the Florida Keys.

Hector Portillo, 30, of Richmond, Texas, was arrested early Friday on charges of altering or removing a firearm serial number, illegal concealed carry of a firearm, theft, reckless driving and driving with a stolen vehicle tag.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said deputies stopped Portillo on U.S. Highway 1 after he was seen speeding and passing illegally. Lindhardt said Portillo had been traveling 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Lindhardt said deputies learned that the attached Arizona license tag had been stolen. Deputies also discovered the scratched off serial number from the gun, a black ski mask and black gloves in the car.

"This case is a great example of how a seemingly routine traffic stop can lead to a serious criminal being taken where he needs to be — jail," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. "The deputies who conducted this traffic stop did a great job removing a dangerous person, as well as an illegal firearm from our streets."