Traffic stop in Florida Keys leads to arrest of Texas man with gun, ski mask in car

Deputies say Hector Portillo had gun with serial number removed, stolen tag on car
A gun with the serial number removed, ski mask and gloves were found in a car driven by Hector Portillo, 30, of Richmond, Texas, after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys, deputies say.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 27, 2023
KEY WEST, Fla. — A Texas man who was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving was found with a gun, ski mask and gloves in his vehicle, according to deputies in the Florida Keys.

Hector Portillo, 30, of Richmond, Texas, was arrested early Friday on charges of altering or removing a firearm serial number, illegal concealed carry of a firearm, theft, reckless driving and driving with a stolen vehicle tag.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said deputies stopped Portillo on U.S. Highway 1 after he was seen speeding and passing illegally. Lindhardt said Portillo had been traveling 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Lindhardt said deputies learned that the attached Arizona license tag had been stolen. Deputies also discovered the scratched off serial number from the gun, a black ski mask and black gloves in the car.

"This case is a great example of how a seemingly routine traffic stop can lead to a serious criminal being taken where he needs to be — jail," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. "The deputies who conducted this traffic stop did a great job removing a dangerous person, as well as an illegal firearm from our streets."

