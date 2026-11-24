What is the best golf course in America?
Golf.com broke down the top 100 courses, they call it a Bucket List for American Golf. (link https://golf.com/travel/top-100-golf-courses-us/).
So, how do they determine the list? It’s a democratic vote with the panelists.
Golf.com said each panelist gets a ballot with hundreds of courses. Beside the list of courses are 11 groupings. If a panelist considers a course to be among the top three in the U.S., they tick the first column. If they believe the course to be among Nos. 4-10, they check that column, followed by 11-25 and so on. They even have a column for “remove.” The organization is also careful with panelist selections to include a variety of input and to avoid anyone with ties to any of the courses.
Research shows golf is experiencing a resurgence as a hobby. The National Golf Foundation reports 30.6 million Americans play golf, that’s up 1.7 million from the previous year and a new record in playing.
Did any Florida courses make the list?
Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach
Rank: 53
Built: 1981
Designer: Pete Dye
Course: Seminole, Juno Beach
Rank: 17
Built: 1926
Designer: Donald Ross