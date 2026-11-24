What is the best golf course in America?

Golf.com broke down the top 100 courses, they call it a Bucket List for American Golf. (link https://golf.com/travel/top-100-golf-courses-us/).

So, how do they determine the list? It’s a democratic vote with the panelists.

Golf.com said each panelist gets a ballot with hundreds of courses. Beside the list of courses are 11 groupings. If a panelist considers a course to be among the top three in the U.S., they tick the first column. If they believe the course to be among Nos. 4-10, they check that column, followed by 11-25 and so on. They even have a column for “remove.” The organization is also careful with panelist selections to include a variety of input and to avoid anyone with ties to any of the courses.

Research shows golf is experiencing a resurgence as a hobby. The National Golf Foundation reports 30.6 million Americans play golf, that’s up 1.7 million from the previous year and a new record in playing.

Did any Florida courses make the list?

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach

Rank: 53

Built: 1981

Designer: Pete Dye

Course: Seminole, Juno Beach

Rank: 17

Built: 1926

Designer: Donald Ross