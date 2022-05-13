Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found the girl dead in an inflatable pool being used as a playpen.

The Department of Children and Families had investigated the case, which was closed after the child gained weight and the parents promised to get medical help.

An uncle who lived at the house was also arrested for failing to report child abuse.