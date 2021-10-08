Temporary Gabby Petitio memorial removed in North Port, permanent memorial in the works

NORTH PORT, Fla — The city of North Port removed the temporary Gabby Petitio memorial after weather damaged some of the donations and gifts. A new more permanent memorial is now in the works.

"Work on a donated permanent memorial is in motion. Those looking to pay their respects may also want to consider supporting the Gabby Petito Foundation to help parents locate missing children."- North Port

Next week on Tuesday, October 12, the materials and gifts at the City Center Front Green memorial will be collected. City officials say the items are going to the Petito family.

The city said in a post on Twitter that donations moving forward can be made to Gabby Petito Foundation to help parents locate missing children.