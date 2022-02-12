Teacher dies day after being hit by SUV outside high school

HOLIDAY, Fla. — An Anclote High School teacher who was hit and trapped underneath an SUV Thursday morning has died from her injuries, the school's athletic department said Friday afternoon.

Ciara McKeon, 28, was in the rear parking lot of Anclote High School when she was hit by a 2020 Kia Sorento driven by a 24-year-old man. After being hit, the school's resource officer, other staff members, and students worked to try to rescue McKeon from under the car.

She was eventually freed from underneath the Sorento and taken to a nearby hospital. She was later airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where she passed away late Friday.

Pasco County Schools said, "though it became clear earlier Friday that Coach McKeon's (sic) would not recover, the school district did not publicly announce her passing until school officials spoke directly to her family."

The district said McKeon taught physical education at the school for two years and served as the girls tennis coach. The staff was told about McKeon passing away after dismissal Friday afternoon.

Anclote Principal Vanessa Moon told families to remember, "the amazing person that Coach Ciara McKeon was. Let's remember her positive outlook and her smiling face, and appreciate the huge impact she has had on our students - and on all of us. She was an integral part of our school community and will never be forgotten."

Parents and community members said they plan to bring flowers and cards Saturday to set up a memorial for McKeon. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Anclote High just outside the entrance to campus.

Law enforcement hasn’t said who the driver that hit McKeon was or if they will face any charges.