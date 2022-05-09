Watch
NewsState

Actions

Tallahassee Jewish center destroyed in fire

Cause of fire unknown
Officials are investigating after a Jewish center near Florida State University was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:32:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a Jewish center near Florida State University was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

All that's left of the Chabad Lubavitch of the Panhandle is the frame of the building, along with rubble scattered across the property.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman said two Torah scrolls, hundreds of books and their kitchen which they use to feed Jewish FSU students kosher foods were all destroyed in the fire.

"Now our focus is making sure that there's not going to be one student or one person in the community that isn't served that needs to be served because of this fire," said Oirechman.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News