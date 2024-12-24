Surfing Santas hang ten in annual Florida Christmas Eve tradition

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It was chilly in Central Florida on Christmas Eve morning, but that didn't stop about 15,000 people from gathering on Cocoa Beach for a yearly tradition.

Surfing Santas took to the water for their 16th annual charity event, attracting dozens of surfers dressed in holiday garb.

Shirts sold at the event raise money for several charities including Grind for Life — an organization that helps people battle cancer — and the Florida Surf Museum.

The Surfing Santas founder George Trosset, said he is amazed at how this event has grown.

"Back in 2009, I went surfing to Santa. Some friends said they wanted to join me the following year, and it's just kind of exploded and my heart is full," Trosset said. "There is so many happy people here. There's so many happy surfers. Everybody here is in a good mood."

Organizers said plans for next year are already in the works.

The event also featured a costume contest and pictures with Santa.