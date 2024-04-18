SunPass warns drivers about fake text messages seeking payment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — SunPass is warning drivers about fake text messages claiming their tolls are overdue.

An email sent to customers Thursday morning alerted customers to a phishing scam.

"To our valued SunPass customers, please note that SunPass does not ask customers via text to make a payment or take immediate action on their account," the email said.

WPTV

SunPass said the only legitimate communications are sent via the following:

customerservice@sunpass.com

noreply@sunpass.com

text number 786727

"To our knowledge, SunPass has not been compromised and we are diligently monitoring the system," the email continued. "The scam uses text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect information. These messages are not sent by SunPass."