Suburban Boca Raton motorcyclist killed in Broward County crash

Authorities say a motorcyclist from suburban Boca Raton has died in a crash in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Powerline Road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jessie Costa was driving his motorcycle south on Powerline at a high rate of speed as an SUV headed north. When the SUV turned left on NW Sixth Street, Costa hit the brakes and he slid into the side of the other vehicle, BSO said.

Authorities pronounced Costa dead at the scene.

BSO Traffic Homicide Investigators said that based on preliminary information excessive speed by the motorcyclist contributed to the crash.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and cooperated with investigators, BSO said.

The investigation is not yet complete.