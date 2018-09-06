Substitute teacher collapses at Florida school, dies

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a longtime substitute teacher collapsed at a Florida high school and died.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 84-year-old Culver Revell was heading to a classroom at New Smyrna Beach High School Tuesday morning when surveillance video shows him stop and lean against the wall. Principal Matthew Krajewski says two students came to Revell's aid and then got help.

Officials say school staff started CPR and called 911. Revell was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Krajewski says about four students saw the incident. Counselors were at the school Wednesday for students and staff.

Revell began working as a sub for Volusia County Schools in 2012 and filled in at the high school nearly every day.

