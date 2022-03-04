Stuart man arrested after running over his family at DeLand gas station, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. — Two children and their mother are recovering after being struck by a car driven by the mother’s boyfriend, deputies say.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, when the family was returning to their Stuart home and they stopped at the BP gas station located at 2801 E. New York Ave.

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Stuart man who deliberately struck his family with their car during an argument when they stopped at a DeLand gas station. Read more: https://t.co/xOCxmkGiZX pic.twitter.com/SYsnUczbmK — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 4, 2022

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said the 30-year-old mother and 29-year-old Nicholas Shaw had been arguing while traveling and continued when they arrived at the gas station.

As the mother was holding her 3-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old daughter stood next to her, the mom was trying to get her infant son from their car.

According to deputies, Shaw yelled at the woman, “You’re not going to take my son."

That's when, deputies say, Shaw shifted the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking all three victims with the back passenger door, knocking them to the ground.

Shaw continued to accelerate the car, running the younger girl over with a tire. He continued to drive with the infant in the car and left the scene, before returning shortly after, authorities said.

The mom, infant son, and two girls were transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with non-life threatening injuries.

Shaw was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, neglect of a child and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bail, pending a court appearance.