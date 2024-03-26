Stuart man, 24, arrested for drug trafficking after crashing into mangroves in the Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — A Stuart man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after he crashed his pickup truck into a shrub of mangroves on an island in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Michael Lenihan, 24, was arrested Tuesday after a single car crash on Grassy Key.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Peachtree Avenue at approximately 5:20 a.m. regarding a Nissan pickup truck in the mangroves with an unconscious driver, later identified as Lenihan.

Lenihan was holding a glass bong in plain view and a eight glass pipes, 6.8 grams of fentanyl, and 1.3 ounces of marijuana were found in his car.

Lenihan also faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.