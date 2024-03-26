Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Stuart man, 24, arrested for drug trafficking after crashing into mangroves in the Florida Keys

Brian Michael Lenihan faces numerous charges
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office badge
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 13:31:31-04

MARATHON, Fla. — A Stuart man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after he crashed his pickup truck into a shrub of mangroves on an island in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Michael Lenihan, 24, was arrested Tuesday after a single car crash on Grassy Key.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Peachtree Avenue at approximately 5:20 a.m. regarding a Nissan pickup truck in the mangroves with an unconscious driver, later identified as Lenihan.

Lenihan was holding a glass bong in plain view and a eight glass pipes, 6.8 grams of fentanyl, and 1.3 ounces of marijuana were found in his car.

Lenihan also faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.