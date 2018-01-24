Statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday morning

Wednesday will be a good day to practice severe weather procedures as the Florida Division of Emergency Management will hold a statewide tornado drill.

According to FloridaDisaster.org, all participants should consider themselves under a Tornado Watch at 8 a.m. and at approximately 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice Tornado Warning. The Warning message will broadcast on the NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message.

All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans, according to FloridaDisaster.org.

ALERT | Statewide Tornado Drill at 10AM today. You may get a practice tornado warning on your device, including weather radios. This is a good chance to practice your severe weather procedures. No actual severe weather today. Sunny and near 70. #flwx #GMTB pic.twitter.com/sqd2VpRl90 — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) January 24, 2018

Here is a timeline of the statewide tornado drill:

January 24: The Day of the Drill

After 8:00 a.m. EST

Consider a Tornado Watch to be in effect

Announce watch to staff and/or students

Designate authority (coordinator)

Evacuate tornado vulnerable areas

10:00 a.m. EST

Tornado Warning

Receive message

Coordinator determines threat

Upon determination of immediate threat, give “take shelter” or “duck and cover” command (depending on space available at location)

10:30 a.m. EST

Termination of Watch and Warning

Give instructions to return to normal activities (You will not receive notification. Terminate the drill as you see fit.)

After the Drill -- Wrap-up

Following the drill, assess and revise plan as needed.

Residents in Pinellas County who participate in the Tornado Drill are asked to post a photo on social media with hashtag #PCtornadodrill for a chance to win a NOAA weather alert radio.

The drill should be considered over at 10:30 a.m.