WEST PASLM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 80, one day after 83, as cases increased by 6,684 after 5,5,71 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 19 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 11.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 6 and in third place 110 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of zero -- 1 in St. Lucie and a decrease of 1 in Martin in a date revision. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday for the third day in a row. Increased U.S. deaths: 842. Increased cases: 62,857

Florida has gone 26 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 130,104, one day after 106,9187 and 24,091 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.19 percent, one day after 6.25, four days after 8.51 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.58 April 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.15 percent, one day after a two-week low 5.62, four days after 8.22 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.75 percent, one day after 7.92, three days after 10.88 percent, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3, a two-week low of 7.87 April 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,191,038,354, including 140,374 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 413 days, the death toll has reached 34,696, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,378, which rose by 4 to 682.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The previous Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Then on Monday, they rose by 35, the same as Sunday's increase.

Last Thursday's rise was 74.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County roses to 2,738 from 2,732 after 7 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 8 to 6,077 and Broward is second, rising by 35 at 2,848.

St. Lucie went to 620 from 619, Martin dropped to 313 from 314, Indian River stayed at 290 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,641 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,587 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,357 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,292 (4 decrease), No. 8 Orange 1,231 (no change), No. 9 Lee 949 (3 increase), No. 10 Marion 948 (no change).

With a net increase of 59 deaths in South Florida of the 80 state total, which is 73 percent after 44.6, there are 12,974, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 458, an average of 65 and 1.3 percent, compared with 332 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 6,629 new cases are different than the with the 6,684 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday, cases increased by 7,121.

Over the two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 two weeks ago Monday. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase Thursday, April 8, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,162 compared with 1,118 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 528 one day after 357 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 738, St. Lucie 80, Martin just 2, Indian River 35 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 475,231 and Broward is second at 231,050, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,237 for an average of 6,034 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 43,762 for an average of 6,252. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,242 per day in 418 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 23rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 201.1 with Michigan No. 1 at 483.0 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 206 compared with 231 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,411 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 82. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,120,098, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.95 percent (day ago 6.48, two-week high 9.86 four days ago, two-week low 6.73 six days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.8 percent (day ago 5.76, two-week low 6.10 seven days ago, two-week high 8.25 April 12).

St. Lucie: two-week low 3.12 percent (day ago 3.26, two-week high 12.79 April 12). Martin: two-week low 3.47 percent (day ago 5.73, two-week high 10.69 six days ago,). Indian River: 5.28 percent (day ago 4.61, two-week low 3.02 two days ago, two-week high 8.01 April 10). Okeechobee: two-week low 0.67 percent on 738 negative tests (day ago 0.93 on 530 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests April 9).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,616 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,762, world 395.1 New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,674 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,845. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 196 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,839 (19 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,107 cases (224 increase), 603 hospitalized at one time (2 decrease). Ages 5-14: 139,832 cases (761 increase), 596` hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,559,353 of the 2,149,932 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,145 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,840,098 cases. Fatalities 5,964 (28 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,394 (99 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,614 (66 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,742 (41 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,340 (28 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,270 (13 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,776 (47 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,257 (29 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,346 (22 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 939 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,578 (22 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 88,958 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 87,742. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,782 (12 increase). Martin 778 (no change), St. Lucie 1,769 (5 increase), Indian River 856 (2 increase), Okeechobee 427 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,224 are residents and staff of long-term care (13 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,066 (3 ncrease) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,011 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 569,402 Wednesday (842 increase, seven days ago 956). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,884 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,890 (U.S.-high 86 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,732 (43 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,759 (82 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,827 (60 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 46 increase, No. 7 Illinois 28, No. 8 Georgia 22, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 45.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 13, No. 12 Arizona 6. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 15.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,658.

Cases

Total 31,862,094 Wednesday (62,857 increase, seven days ago 75,375, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,622,427 (21,216 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,853,676 (4,856 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,997,516 (4,326 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,309,552 (2,765 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan U.S.-high 5,584, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,602.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,071,079 Wednesday (14,088 increase, seven days ago 13,639, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.2 percent of increase and overall 19.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 85,781 (2.9 percent).

Cases: 144,432,275 (record 888,443 increase, 845,424 Jan. 8, seven days ago 815,879). India accounted for 33.5% percent of the daily deaths Tuesday.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 381,687 (3,157 increase, record 4,211). Cases `14,122,795 (71,910 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 213,597 (549 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,315,811 (4,639 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 182,553 (record 2,023, surpassing 1,761 mark Tuesday). Cases 15,3616,130 (record 295,041, surpassing 273,810 mark Monday).

Europe: 3,835 new deaths, 172,451 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,327 (22 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,395,703 (2,524 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 117,997 (364 increase, record 993). Cases 13,844 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 106,706 (399 increase, record 635). Cases 4,727,125 (8,271 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 101,881 (313 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,374,125 (34,968 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 81,382 (296 increase, record 1,244. Cases 27,862 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,364 (148 increase, record 996). Cases 10,232, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 63,473 (740 increase, fourth highest in world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 13,926 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 40,796 (429 increase, record 481). Cases (12,162 increase, record 20,341)

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,940 deaths (53 increase, record 839. Cases 1,569 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,763 (50 increase, record 257). Cases 8,421 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,786 (49 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,291 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 6 increase Thursday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,808 (2 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 735 increase, record 1,241.

