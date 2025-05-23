State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl to reopen 2006 quadruple homicide case following commutation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 20 years after a tragic quadruple homicide shocked the Treasure Coast community and officials are taking new steps to pursue justice.

WATCH BELOW: 'That's the right thing to do,' residet Kellen Leonard says of reopening the case

Officials to reopen 2006 quadruple homicide case

In 2006, Jose Luis Escobedo, his wife Yessica Guerrero, and their two young sons were found shot to death alongside Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County. Authorities reported that the boys, ages 4 and 3, died in their mother's arms.

In December, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of Ricardo Sanchez and Daniel Troya, the two convicted killers, removing them from federal death row. This controversial decision has sparked renewed efforts to reopen the case.

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson expressed strong disagreement with Biden's commutation.

"Not only were they murdered, they were tortured," he said in December.

The current sheriff, Richard Del Toro, now supports State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl, who is taking steps to reopen the case.

Kellen Leonard, a resident near the crime scene, believes revisiting the nearly two-decade-old case is essential.

"That's the right thing to do. They should be put on death row," he said.

"With the federal death sentence no longer in effect, we believe the pursuit of justice now rests with the state of Florida," Bakkedahl stated. "My office is committed to ensuring that the sentence ultimately reflects the gravity of this crime."

His plan includes filing new state-level capital charges against Sanchez and Troya, with the objective of putting them back on death row.

"Hopefully, justice will be done soon," Leonard added.

More information regarding the new charges is expected to be released next week. The sheriff's office and state attorney plan to provide updates on Tuesday.