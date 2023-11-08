Special session wraps with 4 bills headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to pass all four bills and a resolution supporting the State of Israel.

The Senate finished up just before noon. Most of the discussion centered on the war in Israel and making sure Floridians who might be targets of terror groups or hate crimes had funding to secure their buildings.

Senate Bill 6-C allocated $45 million for museums, schools, synagogues, nonprofits and other institutions to apply for grants through the Florida Department of Emergency Management. The funds aren't only for the Jewish community.

"Any group that is experiencing violence or fear or threat of danger has access to these resources to keep them and their family safe," State Sen. Lauren Book, D-District 35, said.

Organizations, such as Historically Black Colleges or Universities, can also apply to protect their communities. Top of mind is the racially motivatedshooting in Jacksonville that killed three.

The shooting happened at a Dollar General about three-quarters of a mile from Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Companies that do business with Iran could face sanctions if signed by the governor.

The Scrutinized Companies bill "revises the definition of the term "scrutinized company," requiring the State Board of Administration to identify and maintain the Scrutinized Companies with Activities in Iran Terrorism Sectors List, providing that companies on the Scrutinized Companies with Activities in the Iran Petroleum Energy Sector List as of a specified date are deemed, beginning on a certain date, to be on the Scrutinized Companies with Activities in Iran Terrorism Sectors List until removed pursuant to specified procedures; providing that certain entities are ineligible to, and may not, bid on, submit a proposal for, or enter into or renew certain contracts, etc."

Currently, 75 companies are on the list, according to State Sen. Bryan Avila, District 39-R.

"They (Iran) are financing all of these (terror) groups that are attacking not just Israel but US assets in the region," Avila told the Senate.

A disaster relief bill for Hurricane Idalia is now headed to the governor. Sponsor State Sen. Corey Simon said the bill would fund the backlog for the My Safe Florida Home Program, giving up to $10,000 to the homeowner for hurricane hardening and mitigation, which could lead to lower homeowners insurance premiums. Legislators asked for condos to be added to the program in the upcoming legislative session.

The bill also set aside millions for farmers in aquaculture and agriculture for recovery efforts.

"The Big Bend is smiling today. What an amazing opportunity," Simon said. "The silver lining that I tried to see every single day as I saw the destruction and despair in my community this is it, this is it."

Funding for children with special needs passed. The bill allocates $350 million to cover the costs of new vouchers. Currently, an estimated 8,900 children are on the waitlist. The average scholarship awarded to parents is around $9,700 to help with costs.

"This matter is near and dear to my heart because I have a child who is autistic," State Sen. Jay Collins District 14-R is the sponsor.

"Ultimately, what this thing does is make sure we don't leave anyone behind," Collins said.