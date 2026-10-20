SpaceX rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, booster lands at sea

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX Bandwagon-5 mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral before sunrise Tuesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket carried the company's mission into space, carrying more than 30 small satellites into orbit.

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SpaceX rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX also included its new "Starfall" return capsule for only the second time ever with the mission.

The capsule is designed to fly into space and survive the return trip to Earth with a large payload on board.

The "Freefall" capsule, which the company says "will enable affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing," was first used during a June 23 flight.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's first stage made another spectacular landing about nine minutes after launch, touching down on a drone ship called "A Shortfall of Gravitas."