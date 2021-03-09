South Florida legislators propose bill to protect identity of sex crime survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We are one week into the 2021 legislative session and so far, a very active one for Florida lawmakers. On Tuesday, a bill to protect sex crime survivors will be front and center. It is being sponsored by two South Florida legislators.

Senator Lori Berman who represents Boynton Beach is asking state lawmakers to support her mission to increase identity protection of those who survive sexual abuse or exploitation.

Current state law required redaction of a survivors name from police reports and certain court records. Senator Berman wants the anonymity taken to another level by requiring that the victim must give written consent for their name to be disclosed before its release to anyone who is requesting the information.

Senator Berman says it’s tough enough for someone who has endured sexual assault to find the strength to report the crime and she believes it’s imperative our state do more to protect them.

The legislation is being presented by both Senator Berman and Representative Robin Bartleman from Weston. Together, they’ll host a press conference Tuesday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. over Zoom to further discuss why they believe it is so important to empower victims to come forward with less fear.

