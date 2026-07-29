South Florida families make tough tradeoffs as summer electric bills climb with the heat

Would you sleep through a South Florida summer night without air conditioning to save money?

WATCH BELOW: 'It’s about finding that balance between energy efficiency and comfort,' FPL's Francine Freitas tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

South Florida families battle rising summer electric bills

For some families, that’s no longer a hypothetical. As temperatures climb across Florida, so do electric bills — and some residents are making uncomfortable tradeoffs just to keep costs under control.

Daniel Iglesias said air conditioning in his home is carefully managed, but never fully turned off.

“My wife likes to sleep when it's colder. We cannot turn it off; my kids complain all the time too,” Iglesias said.

His family keeps the thermostat at 77 degrees during the day and lowers it to 75 at night.

“I know our electrical bill went up, I can feel it on my monthly bill but it is what it is, it's South Florida. What are you going to do?” he said.

Across the Sunshine State, air conditioners are working overtime as residents try to escape the relentless heat and humidity.

“AC is non-negotiable during the summer time,” said Colby Bealer. “It gets too hot out here in Florida.”

Bealer said it costs him “a few hundred bucks” to keep his home cool during the summer months, but he views it as a necessity he’s unwilling to sacrifice.

Others are finding different ways to be flexible while cutting costs.

Maya Underwood, a teacher, told WPTV she stopped using her car during the summer and has already saved nearly $300 on gas.

“I kind of do the things to minimize my bill,” Underwood said, adding that she also adjusts her AC habits during the day.

“Over the summer you gotta toggle those numbers a little,” she said. “At nighttime I like it a little bit colder but during the day I'll probably deal with the warmth.”

But for many low-income Floridians, the decisions are far more difficult.

Research by consumer financial company Advance America found that 19% of low-income Florida families making less than $50,000 a year said they sleep with their air conditioning turned off to save money.

“It’s about finding that balance between energy efficiency and comfort that works for you,” said Florida Power & Light spokesperson Francine Freitas.

Freitas said air conditioning can account for “upwards of 50%-60%” of a home’s total energy bill.

The same study found 27% of those families prioritized keeping the AC running — but delayed paying other bills to do it.

When asked whether shutting off the AC overnight is the best way to save money, Freitas cautioned against it.

“I really don't recommend that your AC has to run and it's best at night when temperatures are lower,” she said.

She said AC units actually run more efficiently during nighttime, because they're not battling daytime temperatures, heating up people's homes.

Instead, FPL recommends gradually increasing thermostat settings. According to the company, raising the thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees can reduce monthly cooling costs by 3% to 5% for every degree.

But if you're going to cool your house, Freitas recommends turning the temperature down by increments of two degrees.

She also pointed to other small changes that can add up over time.

“Even switching from hot water to cold water that's a dollar a load that can save an average of $160 for a family of four,” she said.

She added that ceiling fans can make rooms feel up to 4 degrees cooler, while using significantly less energy than central air conditioning.

FPL also recommends keeping blinds and curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day. Seal possible air leaks around doors and windows. She also said to clean or replace AC filters monthly and schedule routine maintenance for cooling systems.

The company said customers can also use tools like FPL Energy Manager to track household energy usage and Budget Billing to spread costs more evenly throughout the year.

FPL recently launched a program called “Saving Steps,” which combines energy education with bill assistance.

Eligible customers can receive a one-time $200 bill credit.

More information is available at fpl.com/waystosave and fpl.com/savingsteps.

WPTV

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