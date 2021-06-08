2 rescued after small plane makes emergency landing in Florida Everglades

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued after a small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in the Florida Everglades.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-32 landed in the Everglades, about two miles south of mile marker 55 along Interstate 75 in Collier County.

Two people in the plane were seen walking around and appeared to be OK. They were later hoisted into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

Helicopter rescues man after small plane makes emergency landing in Everglades

The FAA was investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.