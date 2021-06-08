Watch
2 rescued after small plane makes emergency landing in Florida Everglades

Piper PA-32 lands south of I-75 in Collier County
WTVJ
A small plane makes an emergency landing in the Everglades, June 8, 2020, in Collier County, Fla.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:22:44-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued after a small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in the Florida Everglades.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-32 landed in the Everglades, about two miles south of mile marker 55 along Interstate 75 in Collier County.

Two people in the plane were seen walking around and appeared to be OK. They were later hoisted into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

The FAA was investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

